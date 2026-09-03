TIMELINE-The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure

Germany was investigating a suspected arson attack outside a defence firm ​in Munich on Thursday, the latest in a series ​of security incidents and sabotage cases, including ‌an ​airport drone attack last month that Berlin blamed on Russia. Following are details of the most significant events:

July 2024 - A parcel shipped with DHL catches fire at Leipzig airport shortly ‌before being loaded onto a flight to Britain. Similar parcels detonate at logistics depots in Britain and Poland, incidents later linked by investigators to a Russian sabotage plot involving hidden incendiary devices. Russia denies involvement. May 2025 - German authorities arrest three Ukrainian nationals suspected of ‌involvement in the parcel-plot operation. Prosecutors say the suspects had contacts with individuals linked to Russian state institutions.

July 31, 2025 - ‌A fire in a cable tunnel disrupts rail traffic around Duisburg in western Germany. Investigators say they suspect sabotage and later find damage at a second location along the railway line, with reports pointing to similar incendiary devices at both sites. September 9, 2025 - A suspected arson attack on two ⁠power pylons in ​Berlin causes outages affecting around ⁠50,000 households. Authorities later say the incident bore similarities to attacks linked to the far-left Volcano group.

January 3, 2025 - An arson attack on power infrastructure ⁠in Berlin's Lichterfelde district leaves about 45,000 households without electricity and disrupts heating, communications and rail services. Volcano claims responsibility. August 5 - An explosive-laden drone ​is discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major cargo and NATO logistics hub. A second suspected drone collides with a ⁠cargo aircraft.

August 6 - Germany's federal prosecutor takes over the Leipzig/Halle investigation, citing potential implications for national security and transport infrastructure. August 9 - Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt says ⁠Germany is ​facing daily "hybrid warfare" attacks from abroad.

September 1 - Berlin says it has concluded Russian intelligence was behind the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announces diplomatic countermeasures. Moscow denies the allegation. September 1 - Authorities investigate a sabotage attack on the Turnow-Preilack ⁠electricity substation in Brandenburg after devices damage high-voltage power lines and trigger short circuits.

September 2 - Police investigate a second sabotage attempt on ⁠Germany's electricity grid, at ⁠a substation near Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia. September 3 - Incendiary devices are thrown at a construction site outside the Munich headquarters of defence technology company Rohde & Schwarz. Two Bulgarian nationals are arrested and police ‌investigate a possible ‌political motive.