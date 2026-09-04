German minister points to climate extremism after sabotage attacks
Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Friday that sabotage attacks this week were likely down to climate extremism. Speaking alongside him, North Rhine-Westphalia state Interior Minister Herbert Reul said authorities were searching for a man who had allegedly written a letter claiming responsibility.
While they were speaking, the Bild newspaper reported that evidence had been found of new planned attacks on the electricity grid in the state of Saxony. (Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Friederike Heine)