German minister points to climate extremism after sabotage attacks

​Germany's Interior ​Minister ‌Alexander Dobrindt said ​on Friday that ‌sabotage attacks this week were likely down to climate extremism. Speaking ‌alongside him, North ‌Rhine-Westphalia state Interior Minister Herbert Reul said authorities were ⁠searching for ​a ⁠man who had allegedly ⁠written a letter claiming responsibility.

While ​they were speaking, the ⁠Bild newspaper reported that evidence ⁠had ​been found of new planned attacks ⁠on the electricity grid in ⁠the ⁠state of Saxony. (Writing by Matthias Williams, ‌Editing ‌by Friederike ​Heine)