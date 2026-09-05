WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Alcaraz keeps US Open party going, Sabalenka complains of cannabis smell in win

‌Defending ​champion Carlos Alcaraz continued to fly high at the U.S. Open while Aryna Sabalenka overcame a distraction from the smell of cannabis in the Flushing Meadows complex to reach the fourth round on Friday.

While the attention briefly drifted beyond tennis at the sprawling venue, former champion Daniil Medvedev stayed clear-headed to ‌beat Arthur Rinderknech and keep pace with the top contenders heading into the second week. Two-times women's doubles champions Venus Williams and Serena Williams rolled back the years on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the evening, but the sisters were unable to get past Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching, losing 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(10-7).

Alcaraz arrived in New York having been sidelined for more than four months with a wrist injury, but the Spaniard looked sharp again ‌as he thumped China's Wu Yibing 6-3 6-4 6-1 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to stay on track for a third title. "After four months without competing ... when you play an official match with the ‌nerves and everything, the day after or right after, your body can feel really tight," Alcaraz said.

"It didn't happen to me and I'm feeling better and better after every match. It feels like I've been competing the whole time. I've surprised myself with the way I'm recovering after every match." The seven-times Grand Slam champion next meets Tommy Paul after the American 20th seed beat Alexander Bublik 6-4 3-6 6-7(4) 6-1 6-3.

Medvedev remained unblemished with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Rinderknech, while Valentin Vacherot went ⁠out after a ​6-4 6-2 6-4 defeat by 11th seed Frances Tiafoe. Stefanos ⁠Tsitsipas continued his resurgence with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(3) 6-1 victory over 18th seed Jiri Lehecka before Mariano Navone, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the first round, crashed out 6-4 6-4 6-3 to Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

SABALENKA STOPS PLAY Sabalenka's pre-tournament form had raised plenty ⁠of concerns but the top seed looked to have left her slump in the rear-view mirror as she did not face a single break point in her 6-3 6-4 victory over Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova.

Her only issue during the morning ​session match was the smell of cannabis drifting into Louis Armstrong Stadium and she stopped play to alert the chair umpire. "Someone is smoking weed," the Belarusian said as she walked up ⁠to the chair umpire.

"Do you mind? Because it's so strong." While smoking is not allowed inside the U.S. Open grounds, recreational cannabis is legal in New York and smoke from the surrounding Flushing Meadows-Corona Park can drift into the tennis venue.

Sabalenka said that she did ⁠not ​object to anyone enjoying themselves and relaxing, but called for the smoking to be kept away from the courts. "I was like, 'guys, you can do whatever, you can smoke whatever, you can relax as much as you can, but please not around the tennis courts'," she added.

"It's a bit tricky to handle that smell while you're trying to compete at your best." Sabalenka's focus will now shift to American Taylor Townsend, ⁠who set up a clash with the four-times major winner after seeing off Diana Shnaider 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3.

Jessica Pegula gave fellow former U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez hope before coming back in style to ⁠seal a 1-6 6-4 6-3 win. The American third ⁠seed will next meet Sorana Cirstea. Ukraine's 11th seed Marta Kostyuk beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-2 and next takes on Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, who beat Ann Li 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2.

Wimbledon runner up Karolina Muchova was unable to keep her strong Grand Slam form going as the seventh seed was beaten 6-3 7-5 ‌by Emma Navarro, who joined the ‌American march into the weekend at the tournament.