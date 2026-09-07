Nepal Faces Unprecedented Crisis Amid Devastating Flash Floods

Nepal faces a national crisis as the death toll from devastating flash floods climbs to 1,355, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). The government declared a day of national mourning to honor those lost in the floods that began on August 26.

A decision from a September 3 Cabinet meeting led to national flags being flown at half-mast at government offices and diplomatic missions. The Bhotekoshi flood ravaged Rasuwa, leaving behind significant loss of life and structural damage including roads, bridges, and hydropower plants.

Downstream areas like Nuwakot and Dhading were also severely impacted, displacing communities and disrupting essential services. Societal efforts for rescue and relief are underway, with local, national, and international teams responding to the crisis.

The Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, acknowledged the relentless efforts of security teams in search and rescue operations. Notably, security forces had to manage a chaotic situation at Central Jail in Bidur-6, evacuating inmates amidst floodwaters.

Nationwide, combined efforts from Nepali Army and police forces have rescued over 13,000 people. Meanwhile, 82 security personnel remain missing. Australian expert Arnold Dix described the flood response as the most challenging in his career, emphasizing the complexity and unpredictability of ongoing operations.

Further efforts include an Indian technical team working on clearing the Chilime tunnel, while forensic effort continues with over 400 DNA samples collected. Meanwhile, press credentials are now required for international journalists reporting on the floods amid new flood alerts in the Budhigandaki river basin.