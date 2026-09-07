Protests Erupt in Portsmouth Over New Migrant Arrivals

British minister Emma Reynolds condemned protests in Portsmouth against migrant arrivals from France, describing them as 'thuggish'. The demonstration followed an earlier incident in Dover, highlighting growing tensions over asylum seekers. Reynolds noted a 43% drop in migrant arrivals compared to last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:13 IST
Protests Erupt in Portsmouth Over New Migrant Arrivals
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Emma Reynolds, a British minister, described protests in Portsmouth against migrant arrivals as 'thuggish'. The unrest, aimed at stopping migrants from reaching the UK, has seen streets blocked and traffic disrupted, following similar demonstrations in Dover.

Reynolds reported a significant decrease in migrant numbers, citing a 43% reduction compared to the previous year. The reaction from protestors came as 140 migrants recently arrived in Portsmouth, diverting from the usual route near Dover.

The protests were largely peaceful but required additional police presence from other regions. The site's inadequacy to handle the influx highlighted operational challenges amidst ongoing public order concerns.

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