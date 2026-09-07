Alternative for Germany Aims for 40% in Upcoming Elections

Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, has set an ambitious target of securing a minimum of 40% in the upcoming federal election. This strategic goal comes on the heels of a historic victory in Saxony-Anhalt.

Alice Weidel, the party's national co-leader, announced the objective on Monday, highlighting the party's determination to swiftly and significantly increase its voter base. The declaration reflects the party's confidence following their recent electoral success.

The AfD's strong performance in Saxony-Anhalt serves as a catalyst for their national ambitions, with Weidel driving the campaign to expand their influence rapidly as they prepare for the next major electoral contest.