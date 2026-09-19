Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Soccer-Infantino invited to African summit as he faces challenge to FIFA leadership
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been invited by the Confederation of African Football to attend a two-day Strategy Conference in Cape Verde next month. A letter sent from CAF to member associations this week, seen by Reuters and verified by member associations, invited the 54 presidents to the meeting on October 7 and 8 after CAF president Patrice Motsepe had previously mooted the idea several times.
Tennis-World number one Rybakina to miss Billie Jean King Cup Finals after demanding month
Newly crowned world number one Elena Rybakina will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for Kazakhstan, the US Open champion said on Friday, citing a physically demanding month. The 27-year-old produced a dominant performance to dethrone two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in last weekend's US Open final, securing a third Grand Slam title to go with her rise to the top of the rankings.
Tigers wipe out 6-run deficit, knock White Sox out of first place
Dillon Dingler delivered the go-ahead single and Riley Greene followed with a two-run homer in a five-run eighth inning as the visiting Detroit Tigers stormed back from six runs down to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-8 on Friday. The loss dropped Chicago (78-76) one game behind Cleveland (79-75) in the American League Central after the Guardians beat the Athletics 5-3 on Friday.