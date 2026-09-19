Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 13:29 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports ​news briefs.

Soccer-Infantino invited to African ​summit as he faces challenge ‌to FIFA ​leadership

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been invited by the Confederation of African Football to attend ‌a two-day Strategy Conference in Cape Verde next month. A letter sent from CAF to member associations this week, seen by Reuters and verified by member associations, invited ‌the 54 presidents to the meeting on October 7 and 8 ‌after CAF president Patrice Motsepe had previously mooted the idea several times.

Tennis-World number one Rybakina to miss Billie Jean King Cup Finals after demanding month

Newly crowned world number one ⁠Elena ​Rybakina will miss ⁠the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for Kazakhstan, the US Open champion said on Friday, citing ⁠a physically demanding month. The 27-year-old produced a dominant performance to dethrone two-time defending ​champion Aryna Sabalenka in last weekend's US Open final, securing a third ⁠Grand Slam title to go with her rise to the top of the rankings.

Tigers ⁠wipe ​out 6-run deficit, knock White Sox out of first place

Dillon Dingler delivered the go-ahead single and Riley Greene followed with a two-run homer ⁠in a five-run eighth inning as the visiting Detroit Tigers stormed back from ⁠six runs ⁠down to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-8 on Friday. The loss dropped Chicago (78-76) one game behind Cleveland (79-75) in ‌the American League ‌Central after the Guardians beat the ​Athletics 5-3 on Friday.

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