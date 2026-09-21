Soccer-Schick on target again as Leverkusen beat Leipzig in Bundesliga

Patrik Schick continued his red-hot form in ​the Bundesliga this season with the opening goal as ​Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 2-0 on ‌Sunday, ​while promoted Schalke and Elversberg played to a 0-0 draw and Paderborn earned a first win of the season. Schick scored for the fourth successive Bundesliga game as he slid ‌in to convert Miguel Gutierrez’s cross from the left, a delivery he later described as "perfect".

Leipzig had a goal disallowed before that as Christopher Nkunku netted but it was ruled out for an offside. Gutierrez made it 2-0 from outside the box on 57 minutes ‌to make the points safe.

"Defensively, we did exactly what we set out to do," Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken said. "The counter-pressing ‌was good, we drew good fouls. We were very good defensively. It all came together."

Leipzig have to find some street-smarts if they are to improve this season, according to captain David Raum. "To a certain extent, we're still a young team, where a bit of that scumbag (mentality) is missing," Raum said. "But ⁠we'll keep ​at it."

Schalke and Elversberg had ⁠to settle for a point in their first-ever top-flight meeting as they at least both continued their positive starts to the campaign. Schalke have five points ⁠from their first four games and lie in 11th place, while Elversberg, in their maiden top-flight season, have seven points from the same ​number of games and are up to seventh.

Noah Darvich fired over the top for the visitors early on, while ⁠at the other end Elversberg goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof had to make a fine save to keep the ball out after his own defender Lukas Pinckert directed ⁠a ​cross goalwards. Schalke goalkeeper Loris Karius made a double save just before the hour mark, but neither side could find a winner.

"I'm already annoyed about the point," Schalke captain Kenan Karaman told DAZN. "It felt like there was more in the game ⁠for us. We had good moments but were too sloppy." Promoted Paderborn climbed out of the bottom three with a first victory ⁠of the campaign as they ⁠beat Hoffenheim 3-1 at home.

Goals from Santiago Castaneda and Stefano Marino, their first this season, set them on their way, before substitute Steffen Tigges added a third. Adam Daghim scored what proved ‌the consolation for ‌the visitors, who also hit the post late on.