Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:26 PM EDT on Sunday, September 20

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:26 PM ET on Sunday: FOOTBALL

NFL Injury notebook (distributed in evening)

FOOTBALL-NFL-INJURIES, Field Level Media Report: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) could ​debut Thursday

Injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could make his season debut for the Atlanta Falcons ​as soon as Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, according to an ‌ESPN ​report Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-PENIX, Field Level Media

Report: Niners owner Jed York 'likely' to face NFL discipline The NFL is “likely” to discipline San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York following his arrest last month in Ohio on suspicion of engaging in prostitution, according to a Front Office Sports report Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-YORK-49ERS, Field Level Media Longtime NFL executive, former Giants ‌GM Ernie Accorsi dies at 84

Longtime NFL executive and former New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi died Saturday. He was 84. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-ACCORSI, Field Level Media

Report: Colts WR Keenan Allen facing minimum 3-game ban Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is facing a minimum three-game suspension from the NFL after being formally charged with two misdemeanor counts of drunk driving stemming from his arrest in Indianapolis last month, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-ALLEN, Field Level Media Bengals QB Joe ‌Burrow (back) active vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is active for Sunday's game against the host Houston Texans. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-CIN-BURROW, Field Level Media

Packers WR Jayden Reed (neck), RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) carted off, ruled out Packers wide receiver Jayden ‌Reed was braced and placed on a spine board after a big hit on the second play of the game against the Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-REED-BAKO-BEWELE, Field Level Media Today’s games

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at New England, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 ⁠p.m.

Miami at San ​Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20

NCAA FOOTBALL Texas, Georgia ⁠top AP Top 25 poll

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media BASEBALL

MLB Jays RHP Dylan Cease (shoulder) might be done for season

All-Star pitcher Dylan Cease could miss the final week of the season because of a shoulder ailment. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-CEASE, Field Level Media

Reds All-Star RHP Chase Burns (groin) to miss rest of ⁠season Reds right-hander Chase Burns’ breakout season is over after Cincinnati placed him on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain Sunday, retroactive to Saturday.

BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-BURNS, Field Level Media Retiring ump Laz Diaz calls environment around MLB 'nasty'

Laz Diaz, a major-league umpire ​since 1995, is retiring after the season and it's clear he will miss the friends he has made in baseball but not baseball itself. BASEBALL-MLB-DIAZ, Field Level Media

White Sox activate RHP Huascar ⁠Brazoban from IL The Chicago White Sox activated right-hander Huascar Brazoban from the 15-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media Today’s games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Athletics at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ⁠1:40 ​p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. BASKETBALL

WNBA Today’s games

Minnesota at ⁠Connecticut, 1 p.m. New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews

Atlanta at New York (late preview), 8 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

SOCCER Today’s matches

San ⁠Diego at Miami, 7 p.m. GOLF

PGA Bryson DeChambeau teases potential PGA Tour ⁠return on social media

“I’m coming home.” That’s the message Bryson DeChambeau posted on his Instagram account on Sunday. The two-time U.S. Open champion added that he’ll reveal specifics in an announcement at noon Central Time on Monday. GOLF-PGA-DECHAMBEAU, Field Level Media

Today’s event Biltmore Championship Asheville

EPGA/DP WORLD TOUR Today’s event

BMW PGA Championship CHAMPIONS

Today’s event Pure Insurance Championship

TENNIS ATP

Today’s event Davis ‌Cup second-round qualifiers -- 7 teams will ‌join def. champ Italy,

WTA Today’s event

Sao Paulo ESPORTS

Today’s events esports,

CS2 -- StarLadder StarSeries Fall at Barcelona, Spain Dota -- PGL Wallachia Season 9 at ​Bucharest, Romania

Rocket League World Championship LoL -- League Championship Series Summer

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