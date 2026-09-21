France to take measures after Iran closes its cultural centre in Tehran

​France ‌will summon Iran's ​ambassador and take ‌appropriate measures in response after Iranian authorities sealed a ‌French language centre affiliated ‌with its embassy in Tehran, the foreign ministry ⁠said on ​Sunday.

"This ⁠new attack against France’s ⁠cultural presence in Iran, following ​the assault on two ⁠staff members of the ⁠French ​embassy last July, is unjustifiable and ⁠unacceptable," Foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal ⁠Confavreux ⁠said in a statement.