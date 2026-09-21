France to take measures after Iran closes its cultural centre in Tehran

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 01:31 IST
France to take measures after Iran closes its cultural centre in Tehran

​France ‌will summon Iran's ​ambassador and take ‌appropriate measures in response after Iranian authorities sealed a ‌French language centre affiliated ‌with its embassy in Tehran, the foreign ministry ⁠said on ​Sunday.

"This ⁠new attack against France’s ⁠cultural presence in Iran, following ​the assault on two ⁠staff members of the ⁠French ​embassy last July, is unjustifiable and ⁠unacceptable," Foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal ⁠Confavreux ⁠said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Public Sector Modernization Faces Setbacks as Ambitious Reforms Struggle on the Ground

Bangladesh’s Job Market at a Crossroads as Rapid Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Employment

Kenya’s SMaRT Experiment Could Reshape How Courts Match Mediators with Thousands of Cases

Why Food Tax Exemptions May Fail the Poor: Lessons From Papua New Guinea’s VAT Experiment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026