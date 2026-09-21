France to take measures after Iran closes its cultural centre in Tehran
France will summon Iran's ambassador and take appropriate measures in response after Iranian authorities sealed a French language centre affiliated with its embassy in Tehran, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
"This new attack against France’s cultural presence in Iran, following the assault on two staff members of the French embassy last July, is unjustifiable and unacceptable," Foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in a statement.