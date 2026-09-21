Typhoon approaches eastern Japan, prompting flood and landslide warnings

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 07:34 IST
Typhoon approaches eastern Japan, prompting flood and landslide warnings

A powerful typhoon was approaching ​Japan's Pacific coast on ​Monday, bringing torrential rain, violent ‌winds and ​a heightened risk of landslides across the Kanto region and other parts of eastern Japan, ‌the weather agency said. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that conditions could deteriorate rapidly as Typhoon Dujuan was forecast to pass close to the Tokyo metropolitan ‌area later in the day.

Heavy rain has already drenched parts of ‌the Izu Islands, Chiba Prefecture and other Pacific coastal areas, with some locations recording more than 300 mm (12 inches) of rainfall since Saturday. The JMA said downpours could intensify ⁠from ​Monday afternoon as the ⁠typhoon nears the Kanto region, an area that includes Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.

At the ⁠Asian Games in central Japan's Aichi Prefecture, organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition ​until Tuesday due to the approaching typhoon. Authorities cautioned that linear rain ⁠bands could form over Kanto and central Japan, sharply raising the risk of flash floods ⁠and ​other rain-related disasters.

Linear bands, which have become a growing concern in Japan in recent years, can dump extraordinary amounts of rain ⁠over a narrow area for several hours. Typhoon Dujuan comes amid a year ⁠of extreme ⁠weather events around the world, with unusually intense rainfall, flooding and tropical cyclones affecting regions from East Asia to ‌North America ‌and Europe.

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