Paramount, California AG discuss concessions including $1.5 billion investment, WSJ reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 08:35 IST
Paramount, California AG discuss concessions including $1.5 billion investment, WSJ reports

Paramount and California's attorney general have ​discussed a range of concessions ‌in advanced settlement ​negotiations, including a $1.5 billion investment in production in the state, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The ‌case brought by California and 11 other states is one of the final hurdles to Paramount's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The states sued in July to block the deal, arguing the combined ‌company would create a media giant with the power to raise prices in movies and ‌television.

Among the concessions discussed beyond the sizable production investment is a commitment not to sell either studio lot and to remain in California, the WSJ report said. The parties have also discussed potential penalties if Paramount fails to honor ⁠an earlier ​pledge to produce 30 ⁠movies a year after the merger, including divesting its stake in Miramax, known for films such as "No Country for Old ⁠Men" and "Pulp Fiction," the report added.

Other measures under consideration include selling some cable channels and creating a ​board to help ensure CNN retains editorial independence, the report said. "Potential settlement talks are confidential. ⁠We cannot confirm or deny whether settlement talks are occurring or their alleged substance," a California AG spokesperson told Reuters ⁠in a ​statement. Paramount Skydance did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters reported last week that Paramount and the states could settle as soon as this ⁠weekend, with independent content monitoring of CNN and a commitment on theatrical releases among the terms under ⁠discussion. Paramount CEO David Ellison ⁠has staked his company's future on what he sees as a necessary bid to consolidate two of Hollywood's biggest studios and unite a wide ‌range of ‌TV properties.

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