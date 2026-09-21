New Zealand naval ships transit Taiwan Strait
New Zealand's Defence Force said on Monday two of its naval ships have transited the Taiwan Strait.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Editing by Alasdair Pal)
New Zealand's Defence Force said on Monday two of its naval ships have transited the Taiwan Strait.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Editing by Alasdair Pal)
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