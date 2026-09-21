CNN, MS NOW and Politico to sue over White House ban

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 16:06 IST
CNN, MS NOW and Politico to sue over White House ban

MS NOW, CNN and Politico said on Monday they were suing the Trump ‌Administration to protect their First Amendment rights ‌after President Donald Trump's announcement that he would ban them from the White House's building grounds.

The ⁠three ​news ⁠outlets said they had notified the government that ⁠they were filing their lawsuit in the ​U.S. District Court for the District of ⁠Columbia and could see emergency hearings in the ⁠case ​as soon as this week, according to CNN. Representatives for the White ⁠House did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for ⁠comment outside normal business hours.

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