Soccer-Spain extend De la Fuente contract until 2032 after World Cup triumph

Spain coach Luis ​de la Fuente has signed ​a six-year contract extension that ‌will ​keep him in charge until the end of the 2032 European Championship, after leading the national ‌team to the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup titles.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) ratified the agreement at an Executive Committee meeting in Madrid on Monday, giving ‌formal approval to a renewal that had been agreed during the World ‌Cup. De la Fuente and the RFEF president Rafael Louzan will hold a press conference later on Monday. It is the longest tenure ever agreed for a Spain head coach ⁠and ​takes De la ⁠Fuente through three major tournaments: the 2028 European Championship, the 2030 World Cup and the ⁠2032 European Championship in Turkey and Italy.

According to sources close to the federation, the ​deal includes a considerable pay rise. He has delivered three trophies for ⁠Spain: the Nations League, the European Championship and the World Cup. The only title to ⁠elude ​him was the 2025 Nations League, which Spain lost to Portugal on penalties.

De la Fuente has managed 50 Spain matches, with his record ⁠standing at 38 wins, 10 draws and two defeats. Those losses came against Scotland, ⁠his only competitive ⁠defeat, and Colombia in a friendly in London.

Spain are on their longest unbeaten run in international football history, going ‌38 ‌matches without defeat.