Soccer-Spain extend De la Fuente contract until 2032 after World Cup triumph

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 16:51 IST
Soccer-Spain extend De la Fuente contract until 2032 after World Cup triumph

Spain coach Luis ​de la Fuente has signed ​a six-year contract extension that ‌will ​keep him in charge until the end of the 2032 European Championship, after leading the national ‌team to the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup titles.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) ratified the agreement at an Executive Committee meeting in Madrid on Monday, giving ‌formal approval to a renewal that had been agreed during the World ‌Cup. De la Fuente and the RFEF president Rafael Louzan will hold a press conference later on Monday. It is the longest tenure ever agreed for a Spain head coach ⁠and ​takes De la ⁠Fuente through three major tournaments: the 2028 European Championship, the 2030 World Cup and the ⁠2032 European Championship in Turkey and Italy.

According to sources close to the federation, the ​deal includes a considerable pay rise. He has delivered three trophies for ⁠Spain: the Nations League, the European Championship and the World Cup. The only title to ⁠elude ​him was the 2025 Nations League, which Spain lost to Portugal on penalties.

De la Fuente has managed 50 Spain matches, with his record ⁠standing at 38 wins, 10 draws and two defeats. Those losses came against Scotland, ⁠his only competitive ⁠defeat, and Colombia in a friendly in London.

Spain are on their longest unbeaten run in international football history, going ‌38 ‌matches without defeat.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

Early Puberty in Girls: Danish Study Traces Growth Clues Back to the Infant Years

Can Native Shrubs Help Stop Invasive Plants From Reclaiming Gangwon’s Riverbanks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026