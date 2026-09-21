Soccer-Swiss captain Xhaka sidelined over fake COVID certificate

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 16:54 IST
Soccer-Swiss captain Xhaka sidelined over fake COVID certificate

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka will miss the ​international camp after admitting he acquired ​a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate, ‌the Swiss ​Football Association (SFV) said on Monday. The decision was reached jointly by the player and SFV leadership after Xhaka issued ‌a public statement acknowledging his actions.

"In this agitated emotional state, I acquired a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the intended path," Xhaka wrote in a statement ‌on social media. "Today I see clearly that this path was not right. It ‌was a mistake. I am sorry." Xhaka, 33, added that he was cooperating fully with the relevant authorities. The midfielder, who plays for Sunderland in the Premier League, made his international debut in 2011 ⁠and is ​Switzerland's all-time record ⁠appearance holder with 152 caps.

SFV President Peter Knaebel welcomed Xhaka’s willingness to take responsibility. "Granit Xhaka informed us ⁠about the situation yesterday evening and told us at the same time that he would comment ​publicly on it and take responsibility," Knaebel said in a statement. "We welcome Granit ⁠taking this step. At the same time, we came to the joint conclusion that it is in ⁠the ​best interest of the team to complete this gathering without him."

Knaebel added that the focus must shift to maintaining calm ahead of the team's UEFA Nations ⁠League fixtures. Switzerland gathered in Belek, Turkey, on Monday to prepare for away matches against North ⁠Macedonia and Scotland, ⁠followed by home games against Slovenia and North Macedonia.

The SFV said it will reassess the situation with Xhaka after the conclusion ‌of the ‌international window.

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