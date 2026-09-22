Shooting wounds at least five outside school in western Turkey
At least five people including students were wounded when an attacker opened fire in front of a high school in the western Turkish province of Manisa on Tuesday, broadcaster NTV and the local governor's office said. One of the wounded was in critical condition and the assailant had fled the scene, NTV said.
The shooting took place at around 8:00 a.m local time (0500 GMT), the broadcaster added. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. "A report was received regarding gunfire in the vicinity of the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in our Turgutlu district," the Manisa governor's office said on X.
Two deadly school shootings in April caused outrage in Turkey and prompted officials to implement new security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year, including tighter gun controls. Before then, the country had not had a history of such attacks.