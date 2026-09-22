Shooting wounds students outside school in western Turkey

A ​student opened fire ‌in front of ​their high school in the western Turkish province of Manisa ‌on Tuesday, wounding least eight people including other pupils, broadcaster NTV said.

Two of the wounded were in ‌a critical condition, NTV said. The assailant was ‌caught, the governor's office said. "A report was received regarding gunfire in the vicinity of the Inci Uzmez Vocational and ⁠Technical ​Anatolian High ⁠School in our Turgutlu district at 07:59 (0459 GMT)," the office ⁠added on X.

Images posted online showed a figure walking ​on a street near the school with a ⁠rifle in his hands. The motive for the attack was ⁠not ​immediately clear.

Two deadly school shootings in April caused outrage in Turkey and prompted officials to ⁠implement new security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year, ⁠including tighter ⁠gun controls. Before then, the country had not had a history of such attacks.