Russia says Ukrainian drone attack kills one in its Samara region

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 12:57 IST
Russia says Ukrainian drone attack kills one in its Samara region

One ​person was ‌killed and four ​wounded after Ukrainian drones hit civilian ‌areas in Russia's Samara region overnight, the local governor said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The ‌Ukrainian drones hit private houses ‌and cars among other targets, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said. Dozens of drones were also shot ⁠down ​by ⁠air defences in the Volga region, which hosts ⁠strategically important facilities including oil refineries and ​military factories, he added.

The mayor of ⁠Samara, Ivan Noskov, said on the ⁠Max ​messenger platform that air defences had thwarted a massive attack ⁠on the city, more than 1,000 km (621 miles) ⁠southeast ⁠of Moscow.

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