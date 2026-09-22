France calls for EU to take action on fuel supply
France is calling for the European Union to take action on fuel supply, according to a letter from French President Emmanuel Macron to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
In the letter, which is dated September 18, Macron calls for several measures, including the temporary weakening of European specifications on fuel quality and the incorporation of biofuels, as well as a delay on methane reporting requirements.