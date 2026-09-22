France calls for EU to take action on fuel supply

​France ​is calling ‌for the European ​Union to take ‌action on fuel supply, according to a letter from French ‌President Emmanuel Macron to ‌European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seen by ⁠Reuters ​on Tuesday.

In ⁠the letter, which is dated ⁠September 18, Macron calls for several ​measures, including the temporary ⁠weakening of European specifications on ⁠fuel ​quality and the incorporation of biofuels, as ⁠well as a delay on ⁠methane ⁠reporting requirements.