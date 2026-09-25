CIA did not warn France about possible Russian drone attacks, Macron says
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has not warned Paris of a potential Russian strike across southern Europe that could also hit France, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. "I can deny it. The CIA did not inform French services," he said in an interview with French TV channels TF1 and France 2.
Still, Macron said Russia is multiplying hostile and criminal acts against European countries, and France could face strikes similar to the failed attack in Leipzig.