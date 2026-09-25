CIA did not warn France about possible Russian drone attacks, Macron says

​The ​U.S. Central ‌Intelligence Agency has ​not warned Paris of ‌a potential Russian strike across southern Europe that could also ‌hit France, French President Emmanuel ‌Macron said on Thursday. "I can deny it. The CIA ⁠did ​not ⁠inform French services," he said in ⁠an interview with French ​TV channels TF1 and France ⁠2.

Still, Macron said Russia ⁠is ​multiplying hostile and criminal acts against European countries, ⁠and France could face strikes similar ⁠to ⁠the failed attack in Leipzig.