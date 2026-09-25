Houthis say they attacked Riyadh and Aramco facilities in Yanbu

Yemen's ​Iran-aligned Houthis ​said on Thursday ‌that they ​had launched missile and drone ‌attacks on what they described as "a sensitive target" in Saudi Arabia's capital ‌Riyadh and on Saudi Aramco ‌facilities in the Red Sea city of Yanbu. The statement came after ⁠Saudi ​Arabia ⁠said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles ⁠fired by the Houthis towards the ​southern province of Taif and ⁠Yanbu area on the Red Sea.

There ⁠was ​no immediate Saudi confirmation of an attack on Riyadh ⁠or of damage or casualties ⁠in ⁠either Taif and Yanbu.