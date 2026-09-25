Soccer-DR Congo open Cup of Nations qualifiers with home success

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 00:05 IST
Soccer-DR Congo open Cup of Nations qualifiers with home success

The Democratic Republic of Congo ​followed up their World Cup exploits with a ​2-0 home win over Equatorial Guinea ‌on ​the opening day of the group qualifiers for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Chancel Mbemba headed home the opening goal in the fourth ‌minute, and Yoane Wissa added a second 18 minutes from time in Kinshasa on Thursday, although the scoreline might have been more emphatic after they twice struck the woodwork and also had two efforts ruled offside. It ‌was the first game for the Congolese after advancing through the first phase of the World ‌Cup for the first time and running England close in their last-32 tie in Atlanta in July.

However, there was no opportunity for home supporters to celebrate their achievement as the size of the crowd at the Stade des Martyrs was restricted ⁠to 20,000 ​after sanctions for fan ⁠violence that followed defeat by Senegal in World Cup qualification one year ago. Mauritania and Namibia were also winners in Thursday's early ⁠games, while Libya netted a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Botswana behind closed doors ​in Tripoli, where the stadium was also banned because of previous supporter violence.

Botswana striker Tumisang Orebonye ⁠scored a double in the first half to put his side on course for a rare away win before Maruwan Alhibeeshi ⁠thrashed ​home from the edge of the area to pull one back in the 87th minute. Botswana substitute Mothusi Cooper gave away a stoppage-time penalty with a clumsy challenge, allowing Ezoo El Mariamy to rescue ⁠a draw.

Mauritania won 3-1 over the Central African Republic in Casablanca, Morocco, which included a superb chipped ⁠effort over the goalkeeper ⁠from Dawda Camara, while Betuel Muzeu scored the only goal as Namibia edged Congo. Later on Thursday, World Cup competitors Ghana and Ivory Coast play a derby ‌in Bouake, while ‌Cameroon host Comoros.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
2
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global
3
SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

Global
4
Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026