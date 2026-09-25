Britain warns Iran it will not tolerate hostile activity on UK soil, Sky News reports

British ​Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband ‌told Iranian ​Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a meeting that Britain will "not ‌tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil" from groups linked to his country, Sky News reported ‌on Thursday.

Miliband and Araqchi met on the ‌sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the report said, citing Britain's foreign office. Miliband and Araqchi discussed ⁠the ​war in ⁠the Middle East, the importance of reopening the Strait of ⁠Hormuz and Britain's "unwavering resolve to combat threats from Iranian-linked ​groups in UK soil", the report added.

Britain's National ⁠Cyber Security Centre said last week Iranian state-linked cyber actors ⁠had ​used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through "spear-phishing" ⁠campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram. The UK ⁠Foreign, Commonwealth & ⁠Development Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.