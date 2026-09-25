US Democrats criticize lavish Trump-Xi summit as lacking substance

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 04:36 IST
US Democrats criticize lavish Trump-Xi summit as lacking substance

US Senate Democrats criticized President ​Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi ​Jinping on Thursday, saying it ‌prioritized pageantry ​over substance on issues such as artificial intelligence, trade, critical minerals and weapons for Taiwan.

Trump welcomed Xi to the White ‌House for a state summit heavy on diplomatic honors, but with no sign that closed-door talks yielded breakthroughs on the issues dividing them. In a statement signed by at least 19 ‌of the 47 members of the Democratic caucus and seen by Reuters, the Democrats ‌called on Trump to immediately deliver more than $15 billion in security assistance — $1.3 billion in funds and a $14 billion arms sale package — that Congress has approved for Taiwan and to push for human rights and the release of wrongfully ⁠detained Americans.

Some of ​Trump's fellow Republicans ⁠also marked the summit by calling on Trump to release the funds for Taiwan. The Democrats also criticized Trump's ⁠loosening of restrictions on high-end chip sales to China, and said that the extension of the US-China ​tariff truce does not sufficiently address supply chain issues such as China's hold ⁠on global rare earth refining.

"We will compete successfully with China only through sustained investment in our own strengths, close ⁠coordination with ​allies, and an unwavering defense of our democratic values," the statement said. Democrats are typically critical of Trump's policies, but their response to the summit gave an indication of ⁠how party members might address Beijing if they take control of one or both houses of ⁠Congress in the ⁠November 3 midterm elections.

Polls show that Trump's Republicans will struggle to keep their slim majorities in Congress in the upcoming contest, as the ‌president's approval ‌rating drops.

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