Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says $500M contract for past, not future, results
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't shying away from the comments he made during a recent interview regarding his performance after signing a 14-year, $500 million contract last year. Guerrero told Spanish-language reporter Veronica Batista that he was being paid for what he had done previously, not what he was going to do in the future. Suffice to say, it wasn't a hit with some Toronto fans.
PWHL-Toronto to host league's first all-star tournament
The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that its first-ever all-star competition will be held in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, with players competing in a four-team, three-on-three tournament on March 7. The tournament will take place in a round-robin format, with teams broken down into PWHL Canada, PWHL International, PWHL USA, and PWHL Rookies.