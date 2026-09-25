Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US packaged food makers could help cut diet-related deaths, study shows

US packaged food companies could prevent around 150,000 diet-related deaths annually by moving sales towards healthier products in sectors including baked goods, savory snacks, cookies and candy, a study published on Thursday showed. Here are some more details:

Health Rounds: Wegovy pill may be best GLP-1 option to tackle recent weight gain

Today we ​report on a real-world study that may help inform which drug is the best GLP-1 option for those with significant recent weight gain. We also cover a study in mice that sheds light on unanswered questions about allergic reactions in people. ORAL WEGOVY MAY BE BEST FOR ​RECENT WEIGHT GAIN

AI tools generated nearly $1 billion in extra costs, Blue Cross insurers say

AI tools are raising health spending for insurers by nearly $1 billion over two years, as providers ‌bill for more severe patient care, ​according to a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association study released Thursday. Between 2024 and 2025, providers more frequently billed for secondary conditions, or those stemming from a separate illness from the one they were treating, driving costs up by $653 million for BCBS companies during that period. Overall, more intense care contributed $942 million in costs to BCBS firms over the two-year period, when compared to 2023, the study added.

Scientists map gene activity in brain's prefrontal cortex

Scientists have created a detailed map of gene activity within a crucial part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex, gaining insight into normal development and major brain disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia. In nine separate studies, the researchers examined changes in individual types of brain cells that occur over time and made progress toward deciphering molecular processes that underlie some of the most devastating brain disorders, a step toward possible new treatments.

Kimberly-Clark offers remedies in bid for EU ‌approval of Kenvue deal

Kimberly-Clark has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $40 billion bid for Tylenol maker Kenvue, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Wednesday. The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, did not provide details of the remedies in line with its policy. It extended its deadline for a decision to October 13 from September 29.

US FDA approves Lilly's once-weekly insulin injection for type 2 diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly's once-weekly basal insulin, Onswik, for adults with type 2 diabetes, the drugmaker said on Thursday, offering patients an alternative to daily long-acting insulin injections. Here are some details:

Namibia suspends livestock movement after foot-and-mouth outbreak in disease-free zone

Namibia has detected an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in its internationally recognised disease-free zone, prompting authorities to suspend the movement, import and export of cloven-hoofed animals and their products. Foot-and-mouth is a highly contagious viral infection that mainly affects cattle, causing painful blisters in the mouth and on hooves. Although it is not often fatal, especially among adult cattle, it affects livestock productivity.

Roche proposes former Takeda CEO for board seat

Roche on Wednesday said it was proposing Christoph Weber, the former CEO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for election to the Swiss company's board of directors at its AGM next March. "Christophe's intimate knowledge of the ‌healthcare industry and his broad leadership experience will further strengthen our Board," said Roche Chairman Severin Schwan in a statement.

AI-based drug developer Basecamp valued at $800 million after $140 million funding round

Basecamp Research said on Wednesday it has raised $140 million in a Series C funding round that valued the AI-based drug developer at $800 million. The oversubscribed round was led by S32, with participation from Nvidia, Anthropic's Anthology Fund, Catalio Capital Management, the NATO Innovation Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation and Singular, among other investors.

US pledges $267 million more to fight Ebola in central Africa

The US State Department on Wednesday pledged an additional $267 million toward fighting ‌the Ebola outbreak in central Africa, as health authorities battle to get the deadly virus under control. Senior State Department officials announced the funding on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, hoping for pledges of new funds from other countries to meet a target of $2 billion to fight the disease, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Roche, Atavistik Bio sign drug-discovery deal worth up to $2 billion

Atavistik Bio said on Thursday it has signed a deal with Swiss drugmaker Roche potentially worth nearly $2 billion, including milestone payments, to develop oral treatments for cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic diseases. Here are some details:

MercadoLibre launches deliveries within an hour, expands pharmacy business in Brazil

MercadoLibre launched product deliveries within an hour in Brazil, starting in the city of Sao Paulo, Fernando Yunes, the firm's executive vice president of commerce, said on Thursday. The Latin American e-commerce and fintech company also will expand its pharmacy business in the country, with its own pharmacy in Sao Paulo beginning to sell prescription products this month, Yunes said at a company event.

Anthropic says Claude AI helped discover novel enzyme system

Anthropic on Wednesday said its Claude model helped discover a novel enzyme system with properties reminiscent of mechanisms in gene-editing technology CRISPR, marking the first result from the AI startup's biology research efforts. The finding comes days after Reuters reported Anthropic had quietly established a wet lab in the San Francisco Bay Area, as the company expands its ambitions in life sciences and drug-related research beyond purely computer-based work.

AI is changing how Americans choose snacks, says Conagra

Americans are increasingly asking AI what ⁠to snack on, according to Conagra Brands, ​a shift the Slim Jim meat stick-maker says is helping fuel demand for higher-protein foods, bold flavours and products tailored to specific health goals. Driven partly by the rapid rise ⁠of weight-loss drugs and the White House's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, consumers are seeking healthier food options more than ever.

Grifols says Canada plasma license suspension has no impact on ongoing operations

Spanish drugmaker Grifols said Health Canada's decision to suspend its license to collect plasma at its Taylor Avenue facility in Winnipeg had no impact on ongoing operations. Health Canada officially suspended the facility's license to collect the blood component after the regulator expressed concerns about its quality management system following a donor's death last year, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.

FDA nominee Overton says all US vaccines safe as senators press on shots, abortion, vaping

Dr. Heidi Overton, US President Donald Trump's pick to lead the embattled FDA, told senators on Thursday that all US vaccines are ⁠safe and effective, as the health committee's Republican chairman pressed her during a contentious confirmation hearing. US Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana asked Overton to affirm the safety of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and to keep politics out of agency decisions.

Acadia's Alzheimer's psychosis drug misses main goal of mid-stage study

Acadia Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its experimental drug for psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease missed the main goal of a mid-stage study, sending the drugmaker's shares down about 11%. Patients receiving a 60-milligram once-daily dose of remlifanserin showed greater improvement than those on placebo in reducing hallucinations and delusions, but the difference was not enough for the study to meet its main goal.

City Therapeutics files for US IPO as biotech listings ​surge

City Therapeutics filed for a US initial public offering on Thursday, joining a rush of biotech firms lining up to tap the fall IPO window. Biotech has been one of the key themes of the IPO market this year amid renewed investor interest in the industry, although fall listings have struggled to gain momentum as surging bond yields, a tightening rate environment and concerns around the AI trade weigh on risk appetite.

US FDA advisers endorse Grail cancer test's benefits in key vote

A panel of outside experts advising the US FDA said on Wednesday ⁠the benefits of Grail's blood-based cancer detection test outweigh its risks, paving the way for a potential landmark approval in cancer screening. In a 7-2 vote with one abstention, the expert panel concluded that the test Galleri's ability to catch difficult-to-detect cancers justified its use in adults aged 50 and older.

US CDC confirms first measles-related death of 2026, does not disclose state

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there was one US measles-related death on its website on Wednesday, weeks after Pennsylvania health officials reported the first two of four measles-associated deaths in its state. The CDC had not confirmed those deaths and raised questions about whether they were due to measles. The US has had 3,471 measles cases this year as of September 17, according to the agency.

China's InnoCare, Eli Lilly sign collaboration ⁠deal ​worth up to $3.35 billion

Chinese drugmaker InnoCare Pharma said on Thursday it had entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly worth up to about $3.35 billion. Here are some more details:

India tightens proposed food warning labels in setback to industry

India toughened its stance on proposed warning labels for packaged foods on Wednesday, saying products high in salt, sugar or fat would carry red warning symbols even if only one of those ingredients exceeded limits, dealing a setback to the $100 billion industry. India is in the midst of an unprecedented food safety crackdown, including nationwide raids against eateries, amid concern over poor hygiene and standards. The government's plan for front-of-pack red warning labels came after heated public debate on the lack of such measures.

India takes battle against junk food to shops near schools

India is moving closer to new regulations to restrict the sale of foods high in fat and sugar within a 50-metre radius of schools, the latest proposal to cut the consumption of junk food in a country battling growing rates of obesity, especially among children. The rule would impact family-run stores, restaurants and food stands selling everything from sugary soft drinks and salty chips to greasy samosas and fatty pizzas or burgers close to India's 1.5 million schools.

Grifols says Canada plasma ⁠license suspension has no impact on ongoing operations

Spanish drugmaker Grifols said Health Canada's decision to suspend its license to collect plasma at its Taylor Avenue facility in Winnipeg had no impact on ongoing operations. Health Canada officially suspended the facility's license to collect the blood component after the regulator expressed concerns about its quality management system following a donor's death last year, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.

US FDA expected to unveil steps to accelerate vape, nicotine pouch approvals, WSJ reports

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to unveil measures in the coming days that ⁠would speed up approvals for vaping products and nicotine pouches, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The FDA is expected to announce it ⁠will revisit a 2021 rule outlining requirements for new tobacco applications, according to the report.

Merck's drug for diabetes-related eye disease meets trial goal

Merck said on Thursday its injectable drug for a serious eye disease affecting people with diabetes was as effective as the current standard treatment in improving visual sharpness in a clinical trial. In the 52-week study with 984 diabetic macular edema patients, the experimental treatment, remigromig, was non-inferior to Roche's ranibizumab for mean change from baseline in a test measuring vision while using proper corrective lenses.

US eases screwworm ban on Mexican cattle, but beef prices unlikely to budge

The United States plans to reopen the biggest port for livestock inspections along the US-Mexican border on Thursday, expanding America's cattle supplies but not slashing record-high beef prices, government and industry officials said. The US Department of Agriculture said last week it will resume livestock trade at a port in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, after blocking imports from Mexico last ‌year in an attempt to keep out New World screwworm.

Malaysia's IHH's unit appeals Tokyo court's rejection of Daiichi Sankyo ‌damages claim

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare said on Thursday its subsidiary has appealed a Tokyo court's dismissal of its damages claim against Daiichi Sankyo over the unit's acquisition of a stake in India's Fortis Healthcare. On September 10, the court dismissed the claims of Northern TK Venture (NTK), and ruled that IHH's unit shall bear the litigation ​costs. NTK had filed a petition in May 2025 seeking to revise damages from Daiichi Sankyo to up to 109.3 billion Indian rupees ($1.14 billion).