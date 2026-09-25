Internet disruption seen in war-hit northern Ethiopia, web monitor says

Web ​monitor ‌Netblocks said on ​Friday it had detected ‌an internet disruption in northern Ethiopia, where war broke ‌out this week between ‌the federal military and forces from the Tigray region ⁠and ​their ⁠allies. "Confirmed: Network data indicate a ⁠subnational internet disruption in northern ​Ethiopia corresponding to reports ⁠of a telecoms blackout in ⁠Tigray," ​the monitor said on its official social ⁠media account.

The cause of ⁠the ⁠disruption was not immediately clear. (Writing by ‌Elias ‌Biryabarema; Editing by ​Clarence Fernandez)