Internet disruption seen in war-hit northern Ethiopia, web monitor says
Web monitor Netblocks said on Friday it had detected an internet disruption in northern Ethiopia, where war broke out this week between the federal military and forces from the Tigray region and their allies. "Confirmed: Network data indicate a subnational internet disruption in northern Ethiopia corresponding to reports of a telecoms blackout in Tigray," the monitor said on its official social media account.
The cause of the disruption was not immediately clear. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)