Internet disruption seen in war-hit northern Ethiopia, web monitor says

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 10:29 IST
Internet disruption seen in war-hit northern Ethiopia, web monitor says

Web ​monitor ‌Netblocks said on ​Friday it had detected ‌an internet disruption in northern Ethiopia, where war broke ‌out this week between ‌the federal military and forces from the Tigray region ⁠and ​their ⁠allies. "Confirmed: Network data indicate a ⁠subnational internet disruption in northern ​Ethiopia corresponding to reports ⁠of a telecoms blackout in ⁠Tigray," ​the monitor said on its official social ⁠media account.

The cause of ⁠the ⁠disruption was not immediately clear. (Writing by ‌Elias ‌Biryabarema; Editing by ​Clarence Fernandez)

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