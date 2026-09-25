Russia says it struck Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics hubs overnight

​The ​Russian defence ‌ministry said on ​Friday its forces carried ‌out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics ‌centres and vessels used by Ukraine's ‌armed forces. The ministry said the strikes hit a drone ⁠assembly ​and storage ⁠site in the Kyiv region, ⁠logistics hubs in the ​Odesa region and port infrastructure in ⁠Reni.

It also said Russian forces ⁠struck ​a cargo ship carrying military and dual-use ⁠goods to the port of ⁠Odesa. Reuters ⁠could not independently verify the claims.