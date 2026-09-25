Russia says it struck Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics hubs overnight
The Russian defence ministry said on Friday its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces. The ministry said the strikes hit a drone assembly and storage site in the Kyiv region, logistics hubs in the Odesa region and port infrastructure in Reni.
It also said Russian forces struck a cargo ship carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.