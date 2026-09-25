Taylor Swift releases 'Encore' to her hit 'Showgirl' album 

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 10:40 IST
Taylor Swift releases 'Encore' to her hit 'Showgirl' album 

Pop ​music superstar Taylor Swift released ​four new songs that ‌she added ​to her 2025 hit album "The Life of a Showgirl" including the single "Patient Zero" about a toxic ‌relationship.

The expanded album called "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" debuted at midnight US Eastern Daylight Time (0400 GMT) on Friday. A music video for "Patient Zero" ‌is set to debut on Sunday during MTV's Video Music Awards, where ‌Swift will be honored with the inaugural artist director trophy. Actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson play roles in the video. "If you're sick of him, I've got you. ⁠I ​was patient zero," ⁠Swift sings in the track.

Other new songs included "Cleveland!," a reference to the hometown of Swift's ⁠husband, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. "My baby likes what he likes," she ​sings. "He already took me to Cleveland." The pair married in July ⁠after a three-year romance. "Showgirl" broke several records when it was released in October 2025. It ⁠became ​the first album in history in which each of its 12 songs landed in the Billboard top 12 simultaneously. Its first week ⁠set a sales record for the modern music era, based on album ⁠sales and ⁠streams.

Swift said she wrote the new tracks when she went to Sweden to celebrate the success of "Showgirl" with ‌producers ‌Max Martin and Shellback.

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