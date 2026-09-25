Xi Jinping urges US to oppose ‘Taiwan Independence’, calls for China-US AI Cooperation during talks with Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the United States to oppose “Taiwan independence” and handle the Taiwan question with caution, while calling for greater China-US cooperation in artificial intelligence amid global slowdown calls during talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House. According to a statement issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xi held talks with Trump on the morning of September 24 as part of his three-day visit to the United States.

The meeting marked the second encounter between the two leaders in less than six months. During the talks, Xi said China and the United States should work towards a “constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability”, building on an understanding reached by the two leaders in May.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi said the two countries should translate that vision into action and work towards a relationship where cooperation remains the mainstay, competition is kept within proper limits, differences are managed and peace can be expected and highlighted the latest round of consultations between the two countries' economic and trade teams, saying they had reached a new joint arrangement. "Cooperation is a two-way street. To keep the economic and trade ties stable, the list of cooperation needs to be lengthened, and the list of issues shortened," Xi said, according to the statement.

"So long as both sides act in the spirit of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, a pathway to resolving differences can always be found," he added. On artificial intelligence, Xi said both China and the United States possess strong AI capabilities and argued that competition should be accompanied by greater cooperation.

"The right thing to do is to draw on each other’s strengths, not guard against each other," Xi said. He proposed continued dialogue between the two countries on AI, including exchanges on its risks and benefits and joint efforts to prevent its misuse and abuse.

"AI must be kept under human control. A people-centred approach should be upheld, and AI should be developed for the positive and for good, so that AI will serve the progress of humanity," Xi said. The Chinese President also raised the Taiwan issue during the talks, reiterating Beijing's position on national reunification and territorial integrity.

"President Xi stressed that the Chinese side’s position on safeguarding national reunification and territorial integrity is clear-cut," the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement read. "It is hoped that the U.S. side will adhere to the correct position of opposing 'Taiwan independence' and handle the Taiwan question with caution so as to lay a solid foundation for China-U.S. strategic cooperation and the development of bilateral relations," Xi said, according to the statement.

The Taiwan issue remains one of the most sensitive subjects in China-US relations, with Beijing considering Taiwan part of China and opposing moves towards formal independence. Trump, for his part, described Xi's visit as a “great visit” and said the two countries should continue economic and trade dialogue following the latest consultations between their respective teams.

"President Xi and he are good friends, and they maintain deep and close communication. Under their leadership, the U.S.-China relationship will undoubtedly be a success," the statement quoted Trump as saying. Trump also said the two sides should continue dialogue and work towards an improved trade agreement.

On AI, Trump agreed that the two countries should maintain dialogue and expand cooperation, saying that the technology “concerns the future of humanity”. The two leaders also exchanged views on major international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis and developments on the Korean Peninsula.

Xi and Trump further agreed to support each other in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the G20 Summit. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Director of the General Office of the CCP Central Committee Cai Qi, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng, among other officials, attended the talks.

Xi's three-day US visit comes as Beijing and Washington seek to manage competition and differences while maintaining engagement on trade, technology and other strategic issues. (ANI)