Rugby-Australia move Suaalii to the wing for Springboks test
Australia coach Les Kiss has moved Joseph Suaalii from outside centre to the left wing for Sunday's test against South Africa at Perth Stadium.
Australia coach Les Kiss has moved Joseph Suaalii from outside centre to the left wing for Sunday's test against South Africa at Perth Stadium.
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