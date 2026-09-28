Kremlin says Russia-US arms control talks should have resumed 'yesterday' 

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 15:06 IST
Kremlin says Russia-US arms control talks should have resumed 'yesterday' 

The Kremlin ​said on Monday that arms ​control talks between ‌Russia ​and the United States were long overdue and that lengthy and ‌careful negotiations would be needed when they did resume. "This is such a complex issue that it requires very ‌lengthy, painstaking expert negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, ‌who said such talks should have restarted "yesterday."

Russia has repeatedly said it would like to restore badly degraded ties with the ⁠US, ​but differences ⁠over the conflict in Ukraine have so far prevented a meaningful ⁠reset in relations. Asked about US President Donald Trump's call ​for trilateral arms control negotiations between the US, Russia, ⁠and China, Peskov said China had repeatedly made clear that ⁠it ​would not participate and that its stance had not changed as far as Moscow knew.

Beijing says its ⁠nuclear arsenal is far smaller than those of Russia and ⁠the ⁠United States, something it says makes its participation in such talks unnecessary.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

From Market Access to Market Power: What African Firms Need to Capture AfCFTA’s Trade Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026