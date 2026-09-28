Far-right Le Pen and hard-left Melenchon seen reaching French presidential run-off, poll shows

French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen ​and far-left contender Jean-Luc ​Melenchon are seen ‌reaching a run-off ​vote in next year's presidential election in each of five scenarios polled, according to ‌a survey published on Monday.

The results of the poll suggest that French voters may face a contest between extremes in the election, set ‌for next April and May, with centrists falling behind at a ‌time of rising prices, a sluggish economy and geopolitical instability.