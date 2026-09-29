Airbus jetliner CEO 'very confident' about 2026 delivery target
The head of Airbus’ jetmaking arm voiced strong backing for Airbus delivery targets for 2026 despite an industrial snag.
"Very confident," Lars Wagner said when asked about the chances of hitting the target of around 870 commercial deliveries in the wake of an industrial quality issue affecting A321neo jets. Industry sources said on Monday the flaw with fuselage parts had contributed to slower-than-expected deliveries in September, leaving Airbus a record number of planes left to deliver in a congested fourth quarter in order to meet targets for the year.
Speaking after the successful first flight of a new A350F freighter, Wagner also said he was optimistic about delivering the first of that model in the second half of next year, following a nine-month programme of flight testing.