WRAPUP 1-Games-Eala's gold dream ends in Nagoya as India set for cricket showdown with Pakistan

Alex Eala’s hopes of an Asian ‌Games ​tennis gold unravelled on Thursday but cricket powerhouses India remain locked on course for another men's title after setting up a blockbuster final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Top seed Eala was upset by China's unheralded Wang Xiyu who fought back to earn a ‌3-6 6-3 6-2 semi-final win in Nagoya to leave the Philippines' fan favourite with a bronze tinged in disappointment. The defeat also cost Eala an Olympic quota berth to Los Angeles 2028 awarded to the winner.

The 21-year-old said she had no regrets about skipping the China Open to represent the Philippines -- despite a possible fine and ranking penalty for opting ‌out of the mandatory WTA event. "I'm really happy to have experienced this, to experience the support ... and to be with the team and, yeah, to compete for ‌the country," she said.

Wang, ranked 85th, will face Zhang Shuai in an all-China final on Friday. TRICKY WICKET

India’s cricketers cruised into the men's gold medal decider with a 124-run demolition of Sri Lanka at Korogi Athletic Park. Ishan Kishan hammered 80 from 46 balls as India piled up 169 for seven before their bowlers ripped through Sri Lanka for 45, setting up a showdown with Pakistan on a tricky, cracked wicket.

Pakistan ⁠booked their ​place in Saturday's final with a six-wicket victory ⁠over Bangladesh in a match cut to 13 overs a side due to a wet outfield. "We know the conditions are not going to be so easy (in the final), especially as they are also a ⁠spinner-friendly team," Kishan said of Pakistan.

India's delegation would be glad for another gold after a largely underwhelming showing by their 500-odd athletes. Japan, however, were hurtling towards their all-time Games record of 218 ​medals at Hiroshima 1994, the last time the country hosted the quadrennial showpiece.

China surpassed 150 gold medals and hold an unassailable lead from second-placed Japan. Third ⁠in the table, South Korea have been repeatedly vexed by the hosts' Games organisation, with a slew of logistical, accommodation and transport problems having impacted their athletes.

But they celebrated a stunning feat by 14-year-old archer Kang ⁠Yeon-seo, ​who won an individual bronze medal in the women's compound category by upsetting 29-year-old teammate Park Jung-yoon 145-143. Now eyeing a spot on South Korea's peerless archery team for the Olympics, Kang insisted she was no bolt from the blue.

"Honestly, I think people see me as very young because I am the youngest, but I have put ⁠in a lot of work, too," she said. Days after starring at the Presidents Cup in a losing cause for the International team, South Korean Tom Kim is ⁠in contention for gold midway through the men's ⁠golf, two strokes behind co-leaders, Wang Wei-hsuan (Taiwan) and Ding Wenyi (China).

A four-time winner on the U.S. PGA Tour, 24-year-old Kim shot a four-under 66 in the second round and sits level with teammate Mun Do-yeob on seven-under (133). The gold medal for Kim would come ‌with the added bonus of ‌an exemption from military duty in South Korea, which is compulsory for adult males.

(Reporting ​by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis)