Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

​Manchester City ‌have filed ​an appeal against an ‌independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of ‌serious breaches of the ‌Premier League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict ⁠and ​avoid ⁠potentially severe sanctions. The league said ⁠on Tuesday that City ​had used "sham" commercial contracts as ⁠part of schemes to ⁠inflate ​revenue and understate costs by more than £900 ⁠million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a ⁠decade.

($1 = ⁠0.7572 pounds)