Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling
Manchester City have filed an appeal against an independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict and avoid potentially severe sanctions. The league said on Tuesday that City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.
($1 = 0.7572 pounds)