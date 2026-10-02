Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 16:26 IST
Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

​Manchester City ‌have filed ​an appeal against an ‌independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of ‌serious breaches of the ‌Premier League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict ⁠and ​avoid ⁠potentially severe sanctions. The league said ⁠on Tuesday that City ​had used "sham" commercial contracts as ⁠part of schemes to ⁠inflate ​revenue and understate costs by more than £900 ⁠million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a ⁠decade.

($1 = ⁠0.7572 pounds)

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
3
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
4
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Governments Can Turn AI Rules Into Operational Governance

Kazakhstan’s Regional Divide Shows Why Poverty and Inequality Need Different Fixes

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance

Can Digital Systems Fix Ethiopia’s Fragmented Road Management System?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026