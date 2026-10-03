Swarms of moths in Australia lift hopes of recovery for endangered species

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 10:58 IST
Swarms of moths in Australia lift hopes of recovery for endangered species

Swarms of moths blanketing homes in ​Australia's southeast in recent ​days signalled the endangered species ‌is recovering, ​authorities said on Saturday. Bogong moths, with a wingspan of up to 5 cm (2 inches), have experienced ‌years of steep population decline, decreasing the visibility of their southern spring migration to caves in the Australian Alps in a journey that can be up ‌to 3,000 km (1,900 miles).

But the moths have had a comeback this year, ‌with reports that the insects have invaded backyards and homes along Australia's east coast, including in New South Wales state capital, Sydney. "It’s really exciting to see this recovering population coming our ⁠way," Steve ​Whan, who ⁠represents the alpine area of Monaro in the New South Wales parliament, said in a ⁠statement. "The Bogongs are terrific for our ecosystem, supporting our treasured native wildlife like the ​pygmy-possum and pollinating our eucalyptus trees."

In neighbouring Victoria state, Chief Biodiversity Officer James ⁠Todd said it was exciting to see the moths returning in large numbers this year. "The ⁠jump ​in numbers is a positive sign for biodiversity," Todd said in a statement. The numbers of the moths, which are harmless to humans ⁠and legally protected, have fallen due to drought, agricultural intensification and habitat loss, authorities ⁠say.

One theory for ⁠the rebound is more rainfall in northern New South Wales producing extra food for the insects' larvae, the Australian ‌Broadcasting Corp ‌reported.

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
3
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global
4
Brazil election's final TV debate scrapped as Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro skip

Brazil election's final TV debate scrapped as Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro skip

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026