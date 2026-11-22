New Zealand's Black Foils secured their ​first SailGP event victory of ​the 2026 season in ‌Dubai on ​Sunday, beating Australia in the final race as defending champions Emirates GBR saw their hopes of ‌reaching next week's Grand Final extinguished. Peter Burling's crew held off Australia's Bonds Flying Roos to claim a third successive SailGP victory in Dubai and end ‌a winless streak that stretched back to Portsmouth in 2025.

Spain finished ‌third, while Artemis placed fourth after a costly start-line penalty left them with too much ground to make up. The Kiwis and Australians advanced to the four-boat final alongside Spain ⁠and ​Artemis after a ⁠dramatic weekend of fleet racing that also had major implications for the championship standings.

The biggest ⁠disappointment belonged to Emirates GBR. Dylan Fletcher's team managed just one point across ​the weekend and failed to contend for a place in the ⁠final, bringing their title defence to an abrupt end before the season-ending showdown. The United States, ⁠who ​had entered Sunday in contention for the last remaining Grand Final berth after a strong opening day led by Taylor Canfield, also ⁠missed out on the final race in Dubai.

Their setback leaves the fight for ⁠the remaining ⁠championship spot finely poised heading into next week's season finale in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place between November ‌28–29.