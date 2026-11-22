Paris St Germain forward ​Desire Doue will undergo ​surgery later this ‌month after ​suffering a serious right knee injury, the Ligue 1 champions said on ‌Sunday, with no timeline yet set for his return. The 21-year-old France international was carried off in tears towards the end ‌of the first half of PSG's 3-2 victory at ‌Nice on Saturday after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

Doue had earlier scored his second league goal of the ⁠season, ​but was ⁠injured when his fully extended leg buckled as he turned to shield ⁠the ball from Nice midfielder Sofiane Diop, with no contact ​between the players. The injury is the latest setback for ⁠Doue, who missed parts of last season with calf and hamstring ⁠problems.

Doue's ​absence further compounds PSG's injury woes, with the European champions already missing influential playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who ⁠is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ⁠ACL ⁠injury against Barcelona in October. PSG face AS Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.