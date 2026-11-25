Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him one of the symbols of ‌President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will leave the US for Spain on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The departure of Abrego Garcia, 31, would bring to a close a legal fight that, at one point, reached the US Supreme Court. ‌US authorities agreed to the voluntary departure as part of a negotiated deal, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Lawyers for ‌Abrego Garcia did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Neither did the Justice Department or the Department of Homeland Security. "The Administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar's will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation," US Senator ⁠Chris Van ​Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, ⁠the state where Abrego Garcia lived, said in a post on X on Tuesday.

US authorities sent Abrego Garcia, who entered the US illegally, to a megaprison ⁠in El Salvador in March 2025 despite a prior court order barring his return there because of the risk of persecution. Officials called his ​removal an "administrative error," but for months said they could not bring him back, thrusting his case into the debate over ⁠Trump's immigration crackdown and deportation drive.

After the US Supreme Court ordered the government facilitate Abrego Garcia's return, prosecutors secured a criminal indictment charging him with human ⁠smuggling ​in a case stemming from an earlier incident. The Trump administration then brought Abrego Garcia back to the US in June 2025. It later attempted to deport him to Liberia after a US judge dismissed the human smuggling charge. Human rights groups ⁠say Trump's immigration crackdown has created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

The Trump administration ⁠says its actions aim ⁠to improve domestic security and are in compliance with the law. Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections earlier this month, say they aim to hold the ‌Trump administration accountable ‌for its immigration policies.