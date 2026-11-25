A ​Russian strike has ‌killed two ​people and injured three more, including a child, in Ukraine's ‌Black Sea region of Odesa, hitting cars and private and industrial buildings, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram ‌late on Tuesday.

Russian forces also attacked the ‌Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones late on Tuesday, triggering a fire in a multi-storey apartment building and injuring two people, ⁠the ​city's mayor Vitali ⁠Klitschko said. Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said debris from a ⁠drone started a fire on the bottom two floors ​of the 16-storey building in a central district. ⁠Reuters witnesses reported hearing explosions in the capital.

The two injured ⁠residents ​were treated at the site, Klitschko said. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia and Ukraine ⁠deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Russian forces have been subjecting ⁠Kyiv and ⁠other Ukrainian cities to near-constant attacks since September.