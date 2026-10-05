Saudi-led coalition reaffirms military support for Yemen govt as Houthis face counteroffensive

Yemen's internationally recognised leadership and Saudi-backed forces are continuing military action against the Houthi militia as the Saudi-led Coalition reaffirmed its operational support for the legitimate Yemeni government and Yemeni Armed Forces amid continued Houthi attacks in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea. In a statement, the Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to provide full operational support to the Yemeni Armed Forces, while reaffirming its position alongside the Yemeni government and people.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to provide full operational support to the Yemeni Armed Forces, reaffirming its stance alongside the legitimate Yemeni government and the brotherly Yemeni people to end the coup and restore the state and its national institutions to build the future of Yemen," Al-Malki said in the statement. Al-Malki accused the Houthi militia of carrying out attacks and actions against the Yemeni population, including an internal blockade, forced displacement, starvation, and the looting and rationing of resources.

"The continuous terrorist attacks and repeated assaults committed by the Terrorist Houthi Militia against the brotherly Yemeni people, including the internal blockade, forced displacement of citizens from their cities and villages, starvation, and the looting and rationing of their resources to exploit them for their so-called 'war effort', along with the abuse directed at tribal elders and members, the tearing of the social fabric of all segments of Yemeni society, the terrorising of women, and the recruitment of child soldiers to serve their criminal project, are nothing but blatant violations that have brought woes and long years of suffering to the Yemeni people," he said. The Coalition spokesperson also pointed to attacks carried out by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia and attempts to target vessels in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.

"The Terrorist Houthi Militia's attacks on the Kingdom, their attempts to target the Holy Capital (Makkah Al-Mukarramah) and the City of His Holy Prophet (Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah), the deliberate and systematic targeting of civilians and civilian objects across several cities within the Kingdom (Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Al-Taif, and Yanbu), as well as their attempts to target the Kingdom's vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, necessitate the continuation of vital and necessary measures to deter the hostile acts of the Terrorist Houthi Militia in order to protect regional and international security," Al-Malki said. He said Saudi Arabia has the right to defend its sovereignty and security and take operational measures against the Houthi militia.

"The Kingdom has an inherent right to defend its sovereignty, protect its security, and take all operational measures to deter this militia and halt its grave violations, stemming from its national responsibility toward the Two Holy Mosques, its citizens, its national assets, and the residents on its lands," Al-Malki said. The Coalition spokesperson further reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's continued support for Yemen and its people, saying the objective remains the restoration of the Yemeni state and its institutions.

The development comes as the Houthi rebels continue their attacks amid the wider West Asia conflict, with the latest escalation adding to concerns over regional security and maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb Strait. (ANI)