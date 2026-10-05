Elon Musk to rename SpaceX AI arm SpaceXSI after Trump order replacing AI with SI

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday (local time) confirmed that the company's artificial intelligence arm, SpaceXAI, will be renamed SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's executive order calling for the term "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) to be replaced with "Super Intelligence" (SI) in the executive branch.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 07:23 IST
Elon Musk to rename SpaceX AI arm SpaceXSI after Trump order replacing AI with SI
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday (local time) confirmed that the company's artificial intelligence arm, SpaceXAI, will be renamed SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's executive order calling for the term "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) to be replaced with "Super Intelligence" (SI) in the executive branch. Musk confirmed the change in a post on X while responding to a user who suggested the rebranding of SpaceXAI.

"Yes, we will make that change," Musk said in reply to a user asking if there was "Any possibility of renaming to SpaceXSI??" In another post, Musk said, "No more AI. SI, it’s better."

The move follows Trump's executive order titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence", signed on September 29, which directs departments and agencies across the US executive branch to use the terms "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official correspondence, public communications, policy documents and non-statutory documents. According to a fact sheet released by the White House, the order seeks to recognise what it describes as the continuously advancing technological frontier and the potential it offers to Americans.

"President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to replace the term “Artificial Intelligence” (“AI”) with “Super Intelligence” (“SI”) in the executive branch to recognise the continuously advancing technological frontier and the limitless promise it offers the American people," the fact sheet said. The order also directs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to propose a federal definition of "Super Intelligence" and "SI" reflecting the state of the technology and identify any additional executive action needed to implement the proposed definition.

"President Trump has taken decisive action to ensure that the United States leads and wins in Super Intelligence and that all Americans benefit from Super Intelligence and its vast economic benefits," the fact sheet added. Musk's decision to rename SpaceXAI comes in the wake of the executive order and his confirmation that the company will adopt the new terminology.

Musk has previously endorsed and contributed to Nick Bostrom's 2014 book, "Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies", which examined the risks associated with uncontrollable superintelligence. Musk had said that such technology could pose a greater danger than nuclear weapons. (ANI)

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