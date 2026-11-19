J.P. Morgan sees Fed rate hikes at next three meetings as inflation persists
J.P. Morgan on Thursday said it expects the US Federal Reserve to deliver quarter-point rate hikes in January and March next year, on top of a previously forecast December increase, as sticky inflation keeps the need for further tightening in play.
"These hikes aren't to deliver a bad labor market, but to preserve credibility when they have no compelling narrative for a pause," said J.P. Morgan strategists led by Michael Feroli.