Chhattisgarh will showcase its folk culture, tribal traditions, and traditional art forms at the 45th India International Trade Fair in New Delhi on Friday, November 20, according to an official release. The Chhattisgarh State Day celebrations will take place at Amphitheatre-01, Bharat Mandapam, beginning at 5:00 PM. Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka will attend the event as the Chief Guest, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will preside over the function, the release stated.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Official Language, Government of Chhattisgarh, the event is expected to be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and chairpersons of various corporations, boards, and commissions. According to the release, the celebration aims to bring national-level recognition to the state's traditional folk arts and introduce domestic and international visitors to Chhattisgarh's cultural heritage. A key highlight of the evening will be performances by folk artists representing seven traditional dance forms of the state—Gaur, Gaura-Gauri, Bhojali, Raut Nacha, Sua, Panthi, and Karma—accompanied by traditional attire and folk musical instruments.

As outlined in the release, the Gaur dance reflects the tribal traditions of Bastar, while the Gaura-Gauri and Bhojali dances are associated with folk beliefs and traditional festivals. Raut Nacha represents the folk traditions of Chhattisgarh and the cultural identity of the Yadav community; the Sua dance is a collective folk expression by women, the Panthi dance embodies the spiritual traditions of the Satnami sect, and the Karma dance symbolises tribal life, nature, and communal joy. Additionally, the Chhattisgarh Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam is displaying the state's craftsmanship, natural resources, and development initiatives, the release noted. Exhibits include Bastar bell-metal craft, tribal jewellery, traditional handicrafts, Kosa silk of Champa, handloom textiles, herbal products made from forest produce, and millet-based products such as Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi.

The pavilion also features a 3D virtual reality presentation of Chitrakote Falls, alongside products, emerging technologies, and business initiatives by local entrepreneurs and startups to highlight opportunities for self-employment and innovation in the state, according to the release. (ANI)