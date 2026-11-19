Russian ​President Vladimir Putin said on ‌Thursday that ​Moscow would no longer consider a moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea or on ‌energy infrastructure following Ukraine's attacks on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea, vowing a harsh response.

Earlier, Kyiv struck the bridge for the third time ‌in a week, creating an awkward backdrop to three-way talks Putin ‌held with the Chinese and US presidents at an APEC summit in Shenzhen. Speaking after those talks, Putin said he had discussed a possible halt to attacks at sea and ⁠on ​energy facilities ⁠with Russia's Security Council and had "asked everyone to give it further thought and come back ⁠to it, hoping that perhaps some kind of agreement could be reached."

"But after ​the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no agreements. ⁠We will respond to these strikes. And I want everyone to know this: I ⁠believe ​our response will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge," he said. He added that the ⁠bridge was used exclusively for civilian purposes and not to transport military ⁠equipment, as ⁠Kyiv has alleged, or petroleum products.

"We will, of course, restore the bridge. The road section suffered serious damage," he ‌said.