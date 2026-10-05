US Army tests counter-drone tech at Mexican border as cartel drone use rises

The US Army is testing counter-drone technology in the US-Mexico border area, seeking to sharpen its defenses against the growing threat of drone use by cartels and ‌emulate the rapid battlefield innovation happening in Ukraine's war with Russia.

At Falcon Peak, a US Northern Command exercise held in September in Arizona, soldiers watched as defense firms demonstrated radars, interceptor drones, autonomous gun systems and other technologies designed to detect, track and destroy small unmanned aircraft. Army officials said drones crossing ‌the southern border are typically systems sold commercially and used by criminals for surveillance linked to their smuggling and human trafficking operations. Brigadier ‌General Brian Filler, deputy commander for operations at Joint Task Force Southern Border, told reporters the military detected 378 drone incursions in the previous 30 days and that the trend was increasing.

"We are seeing largely commercial off-the-shelf available drones," Filler said, adding that most carry surveillance cameras and are often observed alongside cross-border movements. The US military said earlier ⁠this month ​it had downed 11 cartel drones using ⁠lasers since deploying the technology along the southern border in August.

LEARNING FROM UKRAINE Military planners are racing to keep pace with lessons from Ukraine, where drones have transformed the ⁠battlefield and driven rapid innovation in both offensive and defensive systems.

Military officials caution that cartel-operated drones are not comparable to the sophisticated battlefield ones seen in Ukraine ​or the Middle East. But they say the border offers a valuable operational environment to test equipment, train soldiers and evaluate how ⁠systems perform outside controlled laboratory conditions. The exercise highlighted the Pentagon's growing embrace of venture-backed defense technology firms. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, investors have poured billions of dollars into companies ⁠such ​as Anduril, Shield AI, Saronic and a wave of smaller drone and counter-drone startups seeking military contracts.

Anduril's Ghost drone was featured in the demonstrations, as well as the radar-and-camera detection system produced by Teledyne FLIR, the "Bullfrog" counter-drone automated machine gun produced by Allen Control Systems and an ⁠interceptor drone sold by Powerus, which went public on Thursday, merging with a company backed by sons of US President Donald Trump. Officials said part ⁠of their goal is replicating ⁠the rapid iteration cycle seen in Ukraine.

"We tend to look at Ukraine and we say, 'I am so impressed with how quickly they can adapt on a daily or weekly basis,'" Brigadier General Matt Ross told reporters. "What ‌we should really ‌do is replicate that process."