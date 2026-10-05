Latvia's airBaltic plans to cut up to 700 jobs
Latvian airline airBaltic said on Monday it was preparing workforce adjustments that could affect about 500 to 700 positions across its bases in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn.
Latvian airline airBaltic said on Monday it was preparing workforce adjustments that could affect about 500 to 700 positions across its bases in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.