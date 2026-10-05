US still confident in security of its bases, Rubio says

​US Secretary ​of State Marco ‌Rubio on ​Monday said that Washington still ‌has confidence in the security of all of its bases, after five ‌men were arrested near a British ‌air base on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Rubio, asked about the US ⁠decision ​to ⁠remove its B-1 bombers from the British ⁠base, said that the Department ​of Defense constantly reallocates resources where ⁠they need to be and that he ⁠would ​not directly tie last week's incident to the ⁠move. He added that British authorities had ⁠been ⁠very cooperative on the case.